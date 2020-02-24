WATCH: Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, delivered an emotional tribute to her late husband and their daughter, Gianna, at a memorial service to the pair at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed, along with seven others, after the helicopter he had chartered slammed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California, on January 26th.

Singer Beyonce began the service by singing two of Bryant’s favorite songs, “XO,” and “Halo.”

Vanessa Bryant then walked to the podium and was greeted by a standing ovation.

Vanessa Bryant gets a standing ovation on her way up to the stage. pic.twitter.com/efinh8QImN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant first began speaking about her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Bryant called her daughter an “amazingly sweet and gentle soul.”

Vanessa Bryant shares sweet memories of her daughter Gianna during the memorial. 💜💛 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/gIYllV0OIP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2020

Bryant then went on to talk about the love she shared with her husband, and his dedication to being a father.

Vanessa Bryant on her late husband, Kobe Bryant: "I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband, and the beautiful father of our children." 💜💛 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/CRA2ei6Yaj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant then explained why she felt God had taken Kobe and Gianna “home to Heaven together.”

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other… he had to bring them home to heaven together." — Vanessa Bryant. 💛 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/maMsAiViRd — Complex (@Complex) February 24, 2020

NBA legend Michael Jordan then helped Bryant off the stage at the conclusion of her speech.

Michael Jordan was the first person waiting for Vanessa Bryant as she came off the stage. pic.twitter.com/y0Kj08kFCs — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 24, 2020

The Monday memorial service had been scheduled for February 24th, in accordance with the date and the numbers, 2 and 24, worn by Gianna and Kobe Bryant respectively.

