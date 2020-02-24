WATCH: Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, delivered an emotional tribute to her late husband and their daughter, Gianna, at a memorial service to the pair at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed, along with seven others, after the helicopter he had chartered slammed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California, on January 26th.

Singer Beyonce began the service by singing two of Bryant’s favorite songs, “XO,” and “Halo.”

Vanessa Bryant then walked to the podium and was greeted by a standing ovation.

Vanessa Bryant first began speaking about her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Bryant called her daughter an “amazingly sweet and gentle soul.”

Bryant then went on to talk about the love she shared with her husband, and his dedication to being a father.

Vanessa Bryant then explained why she felt God had taken Kobe and Gianna “home to Heaven together.”

NBA legend Michael Jordan then helped Bryant off the stage at the conclusion of her speech.

The Monday memorial service had been scheduled for February 24th, in accordance with the date and the numbers, 2 and 24, worn by Gianna and Kobe Bryant respectively.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.