NFL Cancels International Games Due to Coronavirus

Few things have mattered more to the NFL than growing their brand internationally. However, growing the NFL “across the pond” and “South of the Border” will have to be put on hold, at least for a while.

The NFL announced on Monday that they are canceling their games in Mexico and London, for the 2020 season. The league made the decision to cancel the games “in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans.”

According to the statement:

We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

The NFL had planned to hold four games in London and one in Mexico City.

The league will release its full 17-game schedule for the 2020 season later this week.

