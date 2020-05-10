WATCH: Trump Praises UFC for Leading Sports Comeback: ‘Let’s Play’

President Trump delivered a video message just before the pay-per-view portion of UFC 249. His message was clear: “We want our sports back.”

Trump was effusive with praise for the UFC and his friend, UFC President Dana White.

“I want to congratulate (UFC President) Dana White and the UFC,” Trump said. “They’re going to have a big match. We love it. We think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back.”

Watch:

In an interview this week with TMZ Live, White said that Trump would be monitoring how the UFC handles their event Saturday night as he works to get the country’s sports leagues back on the playing field. On Friday, UFC fighter “Jacare” Souza tested positive for the coronavirus and was pulled from the event.

UFC 249 was the first live event the organization has held in two months. The UFC will also hold live events on May 13th and May 16th. The next sport to get re-started will be NASCAR, when they resume racing on May 17th at Darlington.

