Gregg Popovich Blasts Trump on Riots: ‘He’s a Deranged Idiot’

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is lambasting President Donald Trump as mobs riot in dozens of American cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

As many of America’s deep blue cities erupt in rioting after a black man was killed by police in a city dominated by Democrats for nearly 70 years, the Spurs coach is once again attacking Donald Trump, a man who has been in politics for all of about five years.

Speaking to the hard-left publication the Nation, Popovich insisted that the rioting is concurrent with a “lack of leadership” in the White House.

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich carped. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.”

The outspoken, coach then claimed he knows what sort of leadership we need in Washington.

“It’s so clear what needs to be done,” Popovich exclaimed. “We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.

Popovich then blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “It’s like what Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz used to say when they had the courage to say it: He’s unfit. But they have chosen instead to be invisible and obsequious in the face of this carnage. In the end, what we have is a fool in place of a president, while the person who really runs the country, Senator Mitch McConnell, destroys the United States for generations to come. McConnell has destroyed and degraded our judicial system. He has tried to destroy heath care. He’s destroyed the environment. He’s the master and Trump’s the stooge, and what’s funny is that Trump doesn’t even know it. Trump’s always wanted to be part of the in-group, but McConnell is an in-group of one and Trump plays the fool.”

Popovich closed his comments on the president by calling him “a destroyer.”

“He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer,” the virulently anti-Trump coach bloviated. “To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot.”

