The Sports World Joins ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in Support of Black Lives Matter

Various pro sports teams across all leagues joined “Blackout Tuesday” with tweets in support of Black Lives Matter.
The Chicago Bears simply tweeted a black square and the hashtag, “#blackouttuesday.”
#blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/6gnPFysuWo
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2020
The 49ers tweet stated, “Black Lives Matter” and “#BlackoutTuesday
Black Lives Matter#BlackoutTuesday pic.twitter.com/ewQ7JcKNwu
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 2, 2020
Other teams also joined in:
We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Aq166oevlM
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2020
#BlackoutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Kxj7JTsT4h
— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 2, 2020
#BlackoutTuesday pic.twitter.com/eZS2dI6wxZ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 2, 2020
A thread on ways we can support our community as we continue to address racial inequality and injustice: pic.twitter.com/jJYpUdEsOg
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 2, 2020
As to the Eagles, the Philadelphians blacked out their team logo on Twitter and featured a post by team CEO Jeffrey Lurie about the current national situation.
National Basketball Association teams also joined the effort:
#BlackoutTuesday #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/9TIjgtB24z
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/OscA2e41ot
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 2, 2020
The Wizards and the Heat also used the “Black Lives Matter” line.
Black Lives Matter.#BlackOutTuesday | #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/XmfxdzsRyt
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020
Black Lives Matter#BlackoutTuesday#HEATNationUnited pic.twitter.com/q7TGnGDHcj
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 2, 2020
Many Major League Baseball teams similarly joined the campaign:
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/kg34qA1dsE
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/pLAcWb305v
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/sANruaizjo
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 2, 2020
The Phiilies also chose to hype the Black Lives Matter movement:
Black Lives Matter#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/eYhrgV3Xsa
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 2, 2020
The National Hockey League also got in the act:
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/VOmdtv1BcB
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/VRwJV1n5iA
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/CjqG6uZ0cb
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 2, 2020
We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/6jEHaPcFe3
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 2, 2020
Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks used the Black Lives Matter label:
Black lives matter. #BlackOutTuesday
We're taking this time to listen and learn.@ChiYouthProgram @YG_Chicago @buildchicago pic.twitter.com/kL9hgVPEum
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 2, 2020
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.