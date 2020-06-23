Report: MLB Agrees to Play 60-Game Season, Deal Not Finalized

Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat
A report from ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan, says that the Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to have its players report to camp on July 1st, to play a 60-game season.

Passan hastens to add, that the deal has not yet been finalized.

MLB and the players union had sent each other a barrage of different proposals over the last several weeks. Each side seemingly unable to come to an agreement with the other. The most recent proposal from the owners had been rejected by the players resoundingly, 33-5.

The league has talked about using hub cities and other specific venues, as well as reorganizing the league for what promises to be the most unique season in recent history.

Details on those plans will likely emerge after finalization of the deal.

