Deion Sanders Leaves NFL Network

Few NFL Network personalities have longer tenure than Deion Sanders. However, it appears Sanders time with the network has come to an end.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, Sanders will leave the NFL Network when his contract expires.

Last weekend, Sanders made headlines after telling NFL players who opt out that the league would go on just fine without them. Though, according to Ourand, those comments are not the reason for the Hall of Famer’s departure.

Instead, it seems Sanders departure has more to do with a desire to coach. Sanders has said that he will be a head coach next year. In recent years he has served on the coaching staff of his son’s high school football team in Dallas.

