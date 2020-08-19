Texas A&M to Have Reduced Capacity for Football

Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible.

The university’s plan focuses on the recommended health protocols and ensures that attendance during the season will comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues.

The exact capacity percentage will be determined based on the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend.

The football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26. Initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 30% of normal stadium operating capacity, but that’s subject to change based on state health developments. Kyle Field’s capacity is 102,733.