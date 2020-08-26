Herschel Walker: ‘Losing Friends Has Been a Big Cost’ in Supporting Trump

NFL Legend Herschel Walker, who spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday evening, told USA Today Sports that he has lost friends over his open support for his friend, President Donald Trump.

“Losing friends has been a big cost. I lost some friends, and that’s what’s so strange about it. How could in a country like America you disagree with someone that you now want to injure that person or you just don’t want to talk to them no more?’’ the Heisman Trophy Winner asked. “Where did it get that you become a country like that?’’

Walker also explained how the Democrat Party continues to veer further and further to the left, telling the outlet, “I love the Lord Jesus Christ and when I start seeing the Democratic Party, and I want to say ‘the other party,’ when I start seeing them not want to talk about God and removing God, and then I saw the BLM burning a cross and also burning the Holy Bible and burning a flag, and that’s not something I want to be a part of.”

USA Today Sports took issue with some of Walker’s remarks, contending that he “offered falsehoods and dubious claims about the Democratic Party and the Black Live Matter movement,” despite the stream of evidence of left-wing radicalism within the party and violence in the protests nationwide. Two people were shot and killed and another injured as a result of the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night alone.

“It’s a political civil war going on right now. It really is a political civil war and I think it’s not right. I honestly don’t think it’s right, so I’m going to speak the truth,” he declared.

Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday night, detailing his personal friendship with President Trump and addressing those who accuse the commander-in-chief of being a racist.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about,” he said. “Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is — and it isn’t Donald Trump.”

C-SPAN

The former athlete added that he prays “every night that God gives him more time.”

“Give him four more years,” Walker added, praising him for accomplishing “so much, almost all by himself under constant attack.”

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend,” he said.

Prominent left-wing activist Alyssa Milano was among those who expressed disappointment in Walker’s address, telling her 3.7 million Twitter followers that she was “sad” to see him say that Trump is a champion of social justice.