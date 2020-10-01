American Cyclist Quinn Simmons Suspended over Pro-Trump Tweet

An American professional cyclist was sidelined from his team Thursday after posting a tweet in support of President Donald Trump in a seemingly benign way.

Trek-Segafredo suspended Quinn Simmons for what the team said were “divisive” comments on his social media account.

The 19-year-old cyclist responded to a tweet from Dutch journalist Jose Been where she said she hoped “this horrible presidency ends” for her American friends, adding, “if you follow me and support Trump you can go.”

Simmons replied to Been with a “Bye” and a black hand emoji.

Bye 👋🏿 — Quinn Simmons (@QuinnSimmons9) September 30, 2020

Been deleted her tweet later on.

Another Twitter user wrote that Simmons was, “Apparently a Trumper.” Simmons responded, “That’s right,” signing off with an American flag emoji.

Apparently a Trumper. — john muther (@compassionsix) September 30, 2020

That’s right 🇺🇸 — Quinn Simmons (@QuinnSimmons9) September 30, 2020

Trek-Segafredo then put out a statement that Simmons would be suspended from the team until further notice.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” the team wrote. “(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

Been said that she felt “horrible” about Simmons’s suspension and did not intend for him to be suspended from cycling.

Simmons was cycling in his first season with the team before the suspension.