‘The Rock’ Says the XFL Will Return for ‘Electrifying’ Season in 2022

The XFL had an exciting, but brief return to action in 2020 before the coronavirus shut the sports world down. Despite fears that the league would never return, it now appears that yet another restart is on the way.

XFL Co-Owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson told the Twitter world that the league is facing an “uphill battle,” but plans for an “electrifying” return in 2022:

“As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “It’s an uphill battle — but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose.”

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April after the coronavirus shut down sporting events across the world. The league never recovered despite founder Jim McMahon’s stated desire to restart the league in 2018.

“For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022,” XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said. “The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”