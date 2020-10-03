Saints Player Tests Positive for Covid, Team Moves Quickly to Test Other Players

The New Orleans Saints became the latest in a steadily growing list of NFL teams to get hit by the coronavirus on Saturday night. After the team’s plane landed in Detroit for their Sunday matchup against the Lions, the Saints learned that fullback Michael Burton had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Pro Football Talk:

While it’s possible that Burton’s positive is a false positive, the league and the Saints have commenced supplemental testing of players who were in close proximity to Burton. The league’s contact tracing identified three players. Four other players not identified via bracelets worn by the players were sitting near Burton on the plane, including running back Alvin Kamara.

While most of the coronavirus headlines in the NFL have centered on the outbreak currently impacting the Tennessee Titans. Earlier on Saturday it was learned that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had also tested positive for the disease. Despite the fact that Newton is the only Patriot who tested positive, the league postponed New England’s matchup against the Chiefs that was set to headline the early slate of games.

The recent rash of positive tests could prompt the NFL to reconsider its decision to not keep their players in bubbles.