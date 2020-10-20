WATCH: Father Killed, 7-Year-Old Wounded as Shots Ring Out at Youth Football Game

Shots broke out during a youth football game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, leaving a seven-year-old boy wounded and his father dead.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at the Lions Field Arlington Football Association in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, First Coast News reported.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but his 27-year-old father was killed.

Officials say that a gray SUV pulled up near the field, and a man in a hoodie and a mask exited the vehicle. He then walked up specifically to the victim and opened fire. The suspect was lost in the scramble and fled in an unknown direction.

Police are working on the assumption that the victim was targeted, and the incident may be a result of gang influences.

Video of the incident shows players and spectators roaming around in confusion for a few minutes before suddenly running off the field and away from the scene of the shooting.

This is how the football field looks tonight where @JSOPIO says a targeted shooting left a father dead and his seven-year-old son with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were watching a youth football game. More details on @FCN2go at 11. pic.twitter.com/9Idd9tj4X8 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 19, 2020

Police are looking for a grey or silver SUV. Anyone with information should call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

