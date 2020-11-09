Mike Tyson Says He Used a Prosthetic Penis Filled with Baby Urine to Beat Drug Test

Professional athletes are known to go to great lengths to avoid testing positive on drug tests. However, what Mike Tyson recently admitted to doing certainly takes things to the next level.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Hotboxin,’ the former heavyweight champion hosted UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky. During their conversation, Tyson revealed that he used a “whizzinator,” a prosthetic penis normally filled with someone else’s clean urine, to pass drug tests.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said. “I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’”

Tyson prided himself on being a clean fighter during his career. Though, his fondness for recreational drugs is known. Tyson is currently training for an exhibition bout against former four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles.