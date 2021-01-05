Tim Tebow Releases Children’s Book Based on Life of His Dog, Bronco

Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow has released a new children’s book to help kids understand those with special needs through an adventure experienced by his long-lost pet, Bronco the dog.

The Book, Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember, features the story of Bronco the dog who goes on the hunt for a gift for a friend’s birthday party, and the animals he meets along the way each of whom has special challenges in their lives.

Bronco is Tebow’s much-beloved nine-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback that passed away in November of 2019.

“This sweet story of animals with different challenges and abilities is core to Tim Tebow’s message to fans and friends of any age who have special needs,” the description of the book reads. “Getting invited to the party is exciting–but bringing your own particular gifts makes it more fun for everyone. Tim Tebow wants everyone to know that’s how God sees them: special, unique, and essential to the party.”

The book, which is retailing for $15.99, is already listed as the number one best-selling children’s family fiction book.

“I wanted to encourage young kids, because those young children’s books — they really have huge impacts on our lives, and I was really hoping that this would have a big impact as well,” Tebow told ABC’s Good Morning America.

EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL quarterback @TimTebow talks about his 1st children’s book, “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember.”https://t.co/3VCqmRd4WA pic.twitter.com/MluHSgh0tn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2021

This book is Tebow’s first attempt to write a book for the pre-teen market.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.