Tim Tebow to Headline Annual March for Life Gala in 2021

Former NFL star Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker and guest of honor at the March for Life annual gala event on Friday evening, January 29, 2021, following the annual pro-life march.

March for Life announced Monday that Tebow, also a professional baseball player in the New York Mets organization and a best-selling author, will give the annual Rose Dinner address virtually to pro-life activists this year.

The annual event will also honor Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, with the 2021 Pro-Life Legacy Award in recognition of his lifelong work as an advocate for the unborn.

March for Life said in a press statement Tebow “has long demonstrated his care for the vulnerable, utilizing his public voice to speak of his strong conviction regarding the value and dignity of every human life.”

The pro-life organization detailed Tebow’s efforts:

He established The Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010 with the goal to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The foundation fulfills this mission every day by making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses, providing life-changing surgeries to children of the Philippines, and providing care for orphans in six countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs – among other remarkable initiatives.

“Tim Tebow is a devoted advocate for the most vulnerable and we are delighted he will address the Rose Dinner,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “He perfectly encapsulates the youth, energy, and enthusiasm of the pro-life movement, and his charitable work is an inspiration.”

In 2010, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and his mother Pam joined with pro-family organization Focus on the Family, sharing in commercials shown during the Super Bowl how Pam rejected the urging of doctors to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Tim and became ill with dysentery while on a mission trip in the Philippines.

As Life News reported, Pam refused to have an abortion, though her doctors referred to her unborn child as a “fetal tumor” and “mass of cells” that should be removed.

Tebow has authored three best-selling books, including Through My Eyes, which was named the top sports and religion book of 2011.

Maybe you feel like this isn’t your time. Like this isn’t your year, or this isn’t your day. So many heroes in the Bible were truly wounded deeply before God used them greatly. So I just want to encourage you that sometimes God gives His toughest assignments to His mightiest warriors. Right now could be your time for learning, growing and adapting. You just never know what God might be doing in your life, or what He’s preparing your for. So don’t give up, keep fighting, keep running the race of faith with endurance. Whatever you may be going through, whatever season you’re in, God loves you and has a plan for you! Posted by Tim Tebow on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Earlier this year, Tebow released a video urging American Christians to stand up for Biblical values and to persevere with faith during difficult times.

“So maybe you’re going through a time in your life where you feel like you’ve just been wounded greatly,” he said in the video. “It hasn’t been your year, hasn’t been your day — you just don’t feel like this is your time.”

“But this could be your time for learning,” he continued. “This could be your time for growing. This could be your time for adapting. This could be the time that is a test for you, but tomorrow it gets to turn into a testimony because you never know what God is doing with your life, or what He’s preparing your for.”