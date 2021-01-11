VIDEO: Female NASCAR Driver Apologizes for Saying ‘Retard’ During Virtual Race

In the most recent edition of NASCAR drivers getting in trouble for saying bad things during virtual races, driver Hailee Deegan found herself having to apologize for calling an online competitor a “r*tard.”

The incident occurred during a virtual race Sunday on Twitch when another racer appeared to bump her car.

“Oh! Hey!” Deegan said. “Who’s the r*tard behind me?! Don’t do that, please.”

Deegan apologized soon after the incident.

“Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch,” Deegan said . “It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it.”