VIDEO: Female NASCAR Driver Apologizes for Saying ‘Retard’ During Virtual Race

Hailee Deegan
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Dylan Gwinn

In the most recent edition of NASCAR drivers getting in trouble for saying bad things during virtual races, driver Hailee Deegan found herself having to apologize for calling an online competitor a “r*tard.”

The incident occurred during a virtual race Sunday on Twitch when another racer appeared to bump her car.

“Oh! Hey!” Deegan said. “Who’s the r*tard behind me?! Don’t do that, please.”

Deegan apologized soon after the incident.

“Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch,” Deegan said. “It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it.”
Deegan stressed, “There’s no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.”Deegan is not the only NASCAR racer to land in hot water for comments made during a virtual race. In April, Kyle Larson was suspended for using the n-word during a livestream.

