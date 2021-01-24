WATCH: NBA Security Breaks Up Postgame Hug Between Kyrie Irving, Bam Adebayo

The NBA normally encourages postgame exchanges of respect and appreciation between opponents after a hard-fought game, but not anymore.

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat 128-124 in a tough game that gave Brooklyn their first win in three games. Nets star Kyrie Irving and Miami’s Bam Adebayo thought the occasion called for a postgame hug. However, after spotting the players hugging it out, NBA security moved in quickly and put an end to the friendly embrace.

Kyrie is not having it with the no hugging rule pic.twitter.com/yKpTUsmdeH — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) January 24, 2021

The league recently announced new rules barring postgame handshakes and hugs following a spike in coronavirus cases that have forced the league to reschedule several games.

Irving smiled and laughed when asked about the incident in the postgame press conference.

“I just want to follow NBA protocols,” Irving said.

"I just want to follow NBA protocols" Kyrie Irving discusses the postgame incident where security separated him and Bam Adebayo. Also: "I have the jersey, by the way" 😂 pic.twitter.com/ioZYyUSWLJ — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 24, 2021

It’s unknown if the NBA plans to confiscate the jersey.