REPORT: Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Says Many Feel the Anthem Doesn’t Represent Them

On Tuesday, NBA Owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that his Mavericks were no longer going to play the national anthem before games.

On Wednesday, a report has surfaced claiming that Cuban made that decision because “many feel the anthem doesn’t represent them.

Initially, Cuban did not explain his decision. Now a report by the Athletic’s Shams Charania claims that Cuban has admitted that the song was ended because he and his team members say that “many feel” the anthem doesn’t represent them.

“Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game,” Charania tweeted.

Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Cuban told ESPN that the team will no longer play the anthem ahead of its games and that the decision is not a temporary measure.

The Mavericks has not played the anthem during any of its pre-season games this year, and Cuban confirmed that the song would be excluded during the coming regular season, as well.

Cuban has supported players kneeling during the anthem as a form of protest against the U.S.A.

The Mavericks becomes the first professional sports team to dispense with the national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.