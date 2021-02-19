Review: RITON Optics X7 TACTIX Riflescope

The RITON Optics X7 TACTIX riflescope is a 1-8 x 28 scope offering an illuminated reticle, compact design, and clear glass for longer range shots.

In fact, we took the compact X7 TACTIX atop a 2A Armament XLR-18 and pinged steel at 300, 400, and 500 yards on a windy day in the Arizona desert.

And while the long range shooting is fun–and the X7 TACTIX is certainly up to the task–one of the scope’s strong suits is the illuminated reticle, which helps the hunter get on target when shooting against backgrounds riddled with flat, dull foliage.

The kind of foliage that one finds in the tall grass that covers the land in mid-Texas.

Once turned on, the illuminated reticle has a six stage adjustment allowing the hunter or target shooter to quickly go from light red to a bright red reticle, with four levels of red in between. In addition to helping in certain foliage backgrounds, the illuminated reticle is a boon in poor light.

One other point–> The illuminated reticle also allows provides the added dimension of using the scope in close quarters, like a red dot, when such use is demanded.

The X7 TACTIX is waterproof and fog proof and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Moreover, RITON is a veteran owned company, which also focuses on employing former law enforcement personnel. Their products are intended to deliver the kind of accuracy needed on the battlefield or in precise SWAT maneuvers.

