WATCH: CNN Anchor Says He’s ‘Not Surprised’ by Tiger Woods’ Accident

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg on Tuesday after being involved in a single-car roll-over accident near Los Angeles.

While news of Woods’ accident shocked many and made headlines around the world, one person who said he was not at all surprised by the day’s events was CNN’s, Andy Scholes.

During CNN’s afternoon coverage of the accident, Scholes went on-air to say – with no supporting evidence whatsoever – that he was “not surprised” by the accident because “painkillers have become a part of his life.”

“Not entirely surprised by what we’re seeing here. Tiger, back in 2017, was found by police pulled over to the side of the road, asleep in his car,” Scholes said. “He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time because we all know Tiger has undergone a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become a part of his life.”

CNN Sports anchor says he wasn't surprised by Tiger's car crash because 'painkillers have become a part of his life' https://t.co/2RtxpUBTBm pic.twitter.com/An4QpDMDEM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 23, 2021

To be clear, Woods’ issues with painkillers are well-documented and it could well come to light that those issues played some role in Tuesday’s accident. However, at the time Scholes made these comments, there was no evidence that Woods had painkillers in his system. In fact, there’s no evidence a day later that painkillers played a role in the accident.

There’s a time for reasoned speculation based on history, and there’s not. Mere hours after a serious accident when the true extent of the injuries are not known and blood or toxicology reports have not been released, is not the time.