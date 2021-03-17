After joining the group that owns the Boston Red Sox, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team.

On Tuesday, news broke that James and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, bought into FSG, the investment group that owns the Sox.

That evening, James celebrated the fact that he and his partner had become the first black owners of the Sox.

“I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” James said after the Lakers win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.

“It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done,” he continued.

“It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well,” James added.

James was also pleased to be part of such a “historical franchise” as the Red Sox.

“And we know the history of the World Series championships that they’ve brought home to Boston and players that have come through there and the legacy that they hold in that area,” James added.

But owning an MLB team isn’t the end of James’ ambitions. He is also eyeing a stake in an NBA team.

“My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later,” he said.

