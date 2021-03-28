New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland Thursday night and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Lattimore was reportedly arrested by gang investigators and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. He was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to Cleveland.com.

The 24-year-old player was not the focus of the initial police action because he was simply a passenger in a car that was pulled over in a common traffic stop.

But according to Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the police expanded their actions when an officer spied a gun in the car.

Two other passengers of the car were arrested on weapons charges and the driver was cited for vehicle violations and improper handling of a firearm.

The Saints have not yet released a statement on the arrest.

Lattimore, who is a first-round, 2017 Draft pick, is a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year. After graduating from Glenville High School, he attended Ohio State University before the Saints drafted him.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.