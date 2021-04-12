Ex-Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Charged with DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid was hit with driving under the influence after a February 4 accident that left a child with a brain injury.

According to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Reid was charged on Monday with a class D felony of DWI. If convicted, Reid could face a sentence of seven years, KSHB reported.

The arrest comes two months after Reid allegedly smashed his Dodge Ram pickup into two cars on the shoulder of the road near the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to southbound Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex.

A police report claims that one of the vehicles that Reid smashed into contained two children. One of the children, Ariel Young, 5, suffered a brain injury. The second child suffered no serious injury.

The police also say that Reid told them he had several drinks before the crash.

Reid, who was one of the assistant coaches on his father, Andy Reid’s staff, was released by the team six days after the accident. Officials said that they took a pass on renewing his coaching contract. The younger Reid was with the team for eight years.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.