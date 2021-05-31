WATCH: Swanzilla: Swan Ambushes Georgia Golfer on Course

Just when you thought alligators were the only potential danger golfers had to face, here comes the biggest and angriest swan you’ve ever seen.

A Georgia golfer experienced one of the most unique forms of animal attack you’ll ever see when a formidable swan suddenly emerged and attacked him.

WATCH:

Watch the beautiful Swan attack the Golfer saying get off my turf protecting her Cygnets (baby swans)https://t.co/Kzbnzuj2Kn — LADY NORA PRESTON (@wildlifecarersg) May 31, 2021

The man in the video, identified as John Walters by TMZ Sports, can be heard saying “Ow!”. Another man can be heard saying, “F*ck*ng swan!”

It’s unknown why the man did not use his club to either strike or defend against the unprovoked assault.

Though, as TMZ Sports reports, Walters’ daughter could have felt threatened as the golfers approached the 9th hole. That, apparently, is where the giant bird lives.

So, beware of the 9th hole.