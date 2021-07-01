Tour de France Will Not Press Charges Against Woman Who Caused Crash

Tour de France organizers have opted to not press charges against a woman who caused one of the worst pile-ups in cycling history, according to a report.

On Saturday, a woman holding a sign that read “Allez Opi-Omi,” translated as “Go Grandpa-Grandma,” leaned out in front of the riders while appearing to mug for the cameras. However, the woman got way too close to German rider Tony Martin who collided with her sign and was sent crashing to the ground. Martin’s fall was only the beginning, however, as other riders in the tightly-packed group began falling while trying to avoid him.

What the heck is wrong with this fan?! It’s only Stage 1 of the #tourdefrance! pic.twitter.com/oxeQAK7WVI — Julio Deluxe (@Julio_Deluxe) June 26, 2021

According to CBS News:

Police did not name the woman, who was in custody on Wednesday. However, local media said she was a 30-year-old Frenchwoman. At first it was thought she was German because her homemade banner was a mix of French and German: “Allez opi omi” or “Go grandpa, grandma.” The woman fled the scene but police appealed to the public for information about her identity after the Tour organizers, ASO, said they would bring a lawsuit against her for involuntarily causing injury through reckless behavior — a charge that carries a $1,770 fine.

“The riders union Cyclistes Professionnels Associés released a statement on Tuesday demanding that talks be held with the International Cycling Union and event organizers on how to improve the safety for cyclists, explaining that changes are ‘more necessary than ever,’” the Hill reports.