Report: Police Dog Used to Subdue Richard Sherman

According to a report, a police dog had to be used to subdue Richard Sherman as officers attempted to arrest the former 49er for domestic violence burglary.
As TMZ Sports reports:
According to the [Police]spokesperson, officers showed up to a residence in the Redmond area after receiving a call from the occupants inside the home who claimed a family member who did not live there was trying to break in.
Cops say when they arrived on scene, they identified Sherman as the suspect … and claim he became uncooperative and combative during questioning.
Sherman allegedly fought with cops so much … we’re told a K9 was deployed to take down the NFL player and help bring him into custody.
A subsequent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter claims that authorities in Washington State are also investigating Sherman in connection with a single-car accident from earlier Wednesday morning.
Washington State Police also are investigating Richard Sherman in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property. State police say that at about 1:00 a.m. PT, they received a report of a single-car incident. A car struck a concrete barrier
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021
“Sherman has been selected to five Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro in his 10 NFL seasons,” ESPN reports.
