RUSH TO JUDGMENT: Rockies Fan Yelled ‘Dinger,’ Not N-Word, During Brinson At-Bat

The Colorado Rockies have investigated an incident in which it sounded to some as though a fan shouted a racial slur at a black Florida Marlins player during an at-bat on Sunday.

However, after an investigation, it turns out that the fan was shouting “Dinger” in an attempt to get the attention of the Rockies mascot.

During the ninth inning of the Marlins-Rockies game at Coors Field, the telecast for Bally Sports Florida picked up what sounded like a fan yelling “n*gger!” during Lewis Brinson’s at-bat. Brinson is black.

Soon after that video was posted, the Rockies blasted the fan and promised to eject anyone caught using racial slurs.

However, shortly after that video made the rounds on the internet, multiple Twitter users came forward claiming that the fan was actually shouting “Dinger” in an attempt to gain the attention of the Rockies mascot, who goes by that name.

Another Twitter user posted this video, backing up that claim:

That explanation turned out to be exactly what the Rockies found when they looked into the incident.

According to Channel 9 News’ Steve Staeger:

Of course, waiting for the facts of the case before rushing to judgment is just not what people do nowadays, as evidenced by the immediate backlash on Twitter.

Even the MLB Players Association took part in the rush to judgment.

According to ESPN:

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement on Sunday night that ‘we have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field.’

‘While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much work to be done,’ he said.

No charges will be brought against the fan.

