Little League World Series to Ban General Admission Due to Coronavirus

The 2021 Little League Baseball World Series will not allow general admission tickets for the “health and well-being” of the teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Little League Baseball announced that with the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases, it “will not distribute 3,000 daily Complex Access Tickets,” they noted, “in the interest of all players, coaches, volunteers, and families.”

The announcement is consistent with the guidance and recommendations from the “2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission,” which is in line with the guidance received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a statement that “the health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to the coronavirus must continue to be our main priority” while they carry out the events. Keener added that by limiting the number of spectators, they are following the updated guidance from the CDC.

However, the Little League does feel disappointed it came to this and hopes next year will be different:

The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events. …With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to unfortunately limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters. We are disappointed that we must rollback our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.

Little League International Board of Directors Member and UPMC Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Daniel Lueders outlined the decision saying while the coronavirus evolves, they must stay vigilant:

In May, our organization made the decision to move forward with our Little League Baseball and Softball tournaments this summer, with the focus of providing the boys and girls in our program that magical Little League World Series experience while protecting their health and well-being. … As this virus evolves, we must continue to stay vigilant and do everything we can to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to our players and participants. Reducing fans in Williamsport is a disappointing, but necessary, measure we must make to support that effort at this time.

Each team that makes it into the Little League World Series will receive 250 passes for friends, families, and community members.

