Afghanistan Flag Will Fly at Tokyo Paralympics in ‘Sign of Solidarity’

The terrorist Taliban has prevented Paralympic athletes from taking part in the 2021 games in Tokyo, but organizers have decided to fly the Afghanistan flag in support of the Afghan people.

The flag will be displayed on Tuesday during the opening ceremony, according to ESPN:

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, said Monday it will be done as a ‘sign of solidarity.’ Parsons said a representative of the office of the U.N. high commissioner for refugees would carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony. It’s the same stadium where the opening ceremony of the Olympics took place on July 23. The two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were unable to reach Tokyo after the Taliban took control of the country more than a week ago. They are para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and discus thrower Hossain Rasouli. Parsons said 162 delegations will be represented in Tokyo, which includes refugee athletes. The IPC has said about 4,400 athletes will compete in the Paralympics. The exact number is to be released Tuesday.

Though brief, Afghanistan’s participation in the Paralympics and other athletic competitions, including disabled competitors, produced some memorable moments throughout the years.

ATHENS, GREECE: Afghanistan’s 14-year-old Mareena Karim reacts after the 100m – T46 race during the 12th Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, 21 September 2004. AFP PHOTO / Aris Messinis (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The games conclude on Sept. 5. ESPN reports that Tokyo is currently experiencing a “surge” in coronavirus cases.

This photo taken on October 6, 2018 shows the Afghanistan team parade out during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Para Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta. (Photo by Arief Bagus / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIEF BAGUS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Cases in the capital have increased from four or five times since the Olympics opened a month ago,” ESPN reported.

However, Olympic organizers claim that there is no connection between the recent coronavirus surge and the Paralympics. Instead, they claim the virus is surging in the general population.

