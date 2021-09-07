Former MLB Pitcher Blasts Player for Missing Game Due to ‘General Soreness’

Do not bring your excuses for missing a baseball game in September to former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth. He’s having none of it and will put you on blast.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has also put Farnsworth on blast.

Farnsworth, who developed a reputation for toughness throughout his nearly 20 years in MLB and the Mexican League, posted a tweet on Monday calling out a major league player for not playing due to “general soreness.”

“So I just saw that a MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness. Are you kidding me. It’s September. Everyone is sore. If you can’t play through soreness, you shouldn’t be playing the sport. SMH!” Farnsworth tweeted.

Farnsworth did not name the offending player in question. However, many online believed he was referencing Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, a recent cancer survivor, and let Farnsworth know that he had made a mistake.

Taking a cheap shot at Trey Mancini? • Hit on the foot the day before.

• Has calf soreness.

• Missed all of 2020 beating cancer. Next time you question someone’s toughness, do your research clown. He’s tougher than you are – by far. https://t.co/ZkXfKd5UV3 — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) September 7, 2021

Trey Mancini did not play today due to “general soreness.” If this is about Mancini, you must live under a rock if you think he’s soft. https://t.co/7sEZe2fUNp — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) September 7, 2021

This tweet was in regards to Trey Mancini. I just can’t fathom sending this. You’re referencing the guy that beat Stage 3 cancer and sat out all last year due to cancer treatment? That’s really who you’re talking about sitting out a game? Wow.. https://t.co/PJdmNTATZD — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 7, 2021

I know these woke lib buzzwords piss these people off but I'm hard-pressed to think of a masculinity more toxic than one that shits on cancer survivors — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) September 7, 2021

It’s important to analyze what Farnsworth was actually wrong about here. First, he should have put Mancini’s name or Twitter handle in the tweet. I seriously doubt Farnsworth was so offended by the “general soreness” label that he didn’t look at which player that label had been attached to.

(Baltimore’s Trey Mancini/The Associated Press)

Second, Farnsworth should have done his homework. Look at who the player is and his history.

Third, the Orioles are 50 games under .500. The fact that it’s September doesn’t really matter since the team is going nowhere.

