WATCH: Giants’ Nick Gates Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury on Thursday Night Football

Nick Gates
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Giants guard Nick Gates had to be carted off the field Thursday night after suffering a lower leg fracture in New York’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Gates sustained the injury after Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne rolled up his leg.

WATCH:

The Giants announced that Gates had suffered a leg fracture.

“The 25-year-old Nebraska product is in his third season with New York,” Fox News reports. “He played all 16 games for the Giants last season. He also played in each of the team’s 16 games in 2019, starting three. “

