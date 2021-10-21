Chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” repeatedly interrupted the Fox ALCS postgame show Tuesday, as show producers raced to hit the mute button as often as they could without shutting down the hosts.

The postgame show, broadcast outside Fenway Park on Tuesday evening, was rife with fans chanting their displeasure at Biden. The chant was heard at least four times during the broadcast, according to Mediaite.

Fox seemed resigned to allow the chants on Tuesday without too much use of the mute button, but the day before, producers were forced to mute the crowd far more as chants of “F*ck you A-Rod” and “F*ck Altuve” also rang out during the broadcast.

The chants were heard as the Fox commentators spoke, so it would have been difficult, if not impossible, to mute them entirely.

Notably, the show was being broadcast at Fenway Park in deep blue Boston, Massachusetts. This is a town that voted heavily for Joe Biden, not some bastion of southern conservatism.

WATCH:

The “F*ck Joe Biden” chants are appearing at nearly every sort of event that draws large crowds after starting as a chant when college football started up this season. From college to pro sports, to NASCAR races, concerts, and other events, the chant has become ubiquitous.

The chant even broke out in Italy.

The Fox crew will again broadcast outside Fenway for Game 5 on Thursday evening, and producers are likely bracing for more intrusions of a similar nature.

