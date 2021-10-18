As the weekend’s sporting events pass into the record books, it is clear that the “F*ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants have become an entirely common part of American sports in 2021.

The Twitter account Old Row has done yeoman’s work chronicling the outbreaks of both the “F*ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants as they ring out at sports events from coast to coast. The chant sprang up at the Mississippi State/Alabama game Saturday and the Braves/Dodgers game on Sunday.

As the sun began to fall, fans in the stands at the Mississippi/Alabama game erupted in a loud chant of “F*ck Joe Biden.”

WATCH:

Not to be outdone, fans at Arrowhead Stadium jumped up to chant “Let’s Go Brandon” the next day:

Of course, the latter chant of “Let’s Go, Brandon” became famous when NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed that a NASCAR crowd was chanting the name of Xfinity Series winner Brandon Brown when they were clearly chanting “F*ck Joe Biden.”

The two chants have been cropping up at most sporting events since the start of the college football season.

The chant has also appeared at concerts and other non-sporting events, as well.

Unfortunately, for the sake of our country, the chant has also found ready audiences in foreign nations, including Italy.

