Enes Kanter Invites Nike Owner Phil Knight to Tour Chinese Concentration Camps

China
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

As part of his effort to bring awareness to the vast network of Chinese slave labor camps, Enes Kanter has again addressed Nike Owner Phil Knight asking him to stop using Chinese slave labor to make Nike’s products.

In a Tuesday tweet, Kanter wrote, “How about I book plane tickets for us and let’s fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor camps, and you can see it with your own eyes.”

He also invited LeBron James and Michael Jordan along on the trip.

Kanter has been on a campaign for weeks to raise awareness about the evils of Chinese detention camps and the complacency with the slave labor of the world’s apparel industry.

This is not the first time the Boston Celtics player has addressed Nike and its top man, Phil Knight. Just yesterday, Kanter slammed Nike for relying on slave labor for some of its products.

Along with the shoe design he posted on Tuesday, Kanter also posted several last week:

The 29-year-old native of Turkey has been the only NBA player campaigning against real oppression by opposing the communist Chinese government and its widespread use of forced labor in its manufacturing sector.

Kanter has also been a stalwart supporter of freedom in his native country with his opposition to dictator President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has been so strong in his opposition that the Turkish dictator has issued at least nine arrest warrants for Kanter charging him with “insulting the president.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.