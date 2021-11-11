The Top 5 Times LeBron James Beclowned Himself

LeBron James is known almost as much for his far-left proclamations on Twitter as he is for playing basketball. After making a fool of himself attacking teenaged Kyle Rittenhouse for breaking down under the stress of his trial, the list of James beclowning himself on social media is growing.

Here are five times LeBron James beclowned himself with false and nonsensical takes:

5). James Lays Racial Nickname on Fan in Courtside Exchange

Early this year, James attacked a woman for daring to confront him during a courtside dispute and jumped to Twitter to call her a “Karen.”

“Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” LeBron tweeted after the game in February. According to reports, security escorted two women and two men off the court after the confrontation.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

The racially intensive tweet is not the first time James has pushed racially incendiary remarks, as we’ll see.

4). ‘We’re Literally Hunted Everyday’

Last year, James jumped to Twitter to flog the untrue claim that whites are “hunting” black people down. Then, in May of 2020, James told fans that blacks are “literally hunted everyday,” responding to the killing of an unarmed black man in Georgia.

James’ post went live after renewed focus on a shooting that occurred in Georgia on Feb. 23 when a 25-year-old black man named Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two white men while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

The claim that blacks are hunted by whites and/0r white police officers is not born out by statistics. The numbers show that there is no epidemic of unarmed black men being killed by police.

3). Daryl Morey is ‘Uneducated’ on Chinese Oppression

James became the subject of an avalanche of criticism for saying that former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey was “uneducated” after Morey tweeted out his hope that Hong Kong could keep its liberty and remain free of Chinese oppression.

After Morey’s tweet kicked up a firestorm of reproach from the red Chinese government, James told the media that Morey was “uneducated” on China’s relationship with Hong Kong. But, of course, It’s James who is uneducated as China continues to work to crush freedom of speech and ramp up its military activity around Hong Kong.

LeBron says he believes Rockets GM Daryl Morey wasn’t educated when he spoke about Hong Kong and that his tweet could have hurt a lot of people, including financially pic.twitter.com/UMj71DPQH7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 15, 2019

James, of course, has been made a millionaire many times over with his ties to the Chinese government.

2). James Blasts Kyle Rittenhouse for Crying During Testimony

On Tuesday, James again jumped to Twitter to show his insensitivity by attacking teenager Kyle Rittenhouse for breaking down in sobs during his testimony. James was slammed for making fun of an 18-year-old.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James tweet brought a wave of rebukes.

1). ‘You’re Next’ Threat to White Cop

James’ most egregious action came when he tweeted a photo of a police officer who was present when Ma’Khia Bryant was shot, with the caption, “You’re Next.”

James soon deleted the tweet after he was denounced for potentially inciting violence against the police officer. He then tried to explain himself saying, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Thanks to his constant stream of left-wingery on Twitter, James was deemed “the most hated man on Twitter” this year. The dubious award came from betting news company Pickswise which combed through 500,000 negative messages posted over the last year that was aimed at athletes on Twitter and discovered that LeBron James was the most hated athlete of them all, and it wasn’t even close.

