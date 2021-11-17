Rep. Gloria Johnson: Let’s Go Brandon ‘Should be Equated with Burning the Flag’

A Tennessee Democrat told Twitter followers Monday that chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” can be equated to “burning the flag.”

Replying to another user who referenced the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson (D, Knoxville) felt the need to smear chanters as anti-Americans in a tweet, saying, “As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they are doing.”

As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they are doing. https://t.co/0WrJzFSkwv — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 15, 2021

Johnson immediately began feeling the heat for her tweet, and in a follow up she jumped on her “rights” by claiming she has a constitutional right to smear anti-Biden chanters.

Realizing that her “burning the flag” claim seemed aimed at creating a legal penalty, Johnson later wrote, “Reading is fundamental. It’s not a legal take, it’s a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech.”

Reading is fundamental. It’s not a legal take, it’s a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 17, 2021

The “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, of course, gained wide use after an NBC reporter mischaracterized a NASCAR crowd that was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” and said they were chanting for NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Brandon Brown.

The chant has since become a mainstay nearly equal to the “F*ck Joe Biden” chants that ring out at sporting events, concerts, and any manner of event where large numbers of Americans gather.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.