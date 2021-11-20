NBA Social Justice Coalition Blasts ‘Vigilantism’ After Rittenhouse Verdict

News of Kyle Rittenhouse’s innocence traveled far and wide Friday afternoon, but apparently, the part about him being innocent didn’t make it to the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition.

James Cadogan, the executive director of the NBA’s social justice arm, released a statement which was posted by the league’s official Twitter account, in which he extended his “thoughts” to those killed while attacking Rittenhouse last summer, defended the right to “peaceful protest,” and called all forms of “vigilantism” unacceptable.

Statement from National Basketball Social Justice Coalition Executive Director James Cadogan on the verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/5jjTtssON2 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

Rittenhouse faced multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and reckless endangerment after several men assaulted him during rioting following the police shooting of James Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

As Breitbart reported:

That night, Rittenhouse and a group of armed volunteers were guarding a car dealership that had been torched the night before. After Rittenhouse put out a fire, he was chased by a rioter named James Rosenbaum, who reached for Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle. Rittenhouse fired four times, hitting Rosenbaum and wounding him mortally. … A crowd then gave chase as Rittenhouse attempted to flee toward police officers. He was struck in the head with a rock by an unknown assailant and kicked in the face by someone referred to as ‘Jump Kick Man,’ whom Rittenhouse then shot at but missed. A rioter named Anthony Huber then hit Rittenhouse in the head and neck with a skateboard, and reached for the rifle; Rittenhouse fired one shot, killing him. Another rioter, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol, raised his hands above his head, then charged Rittenhouse with his gun pointed at him. Rittenhouse fired, wounding Grosskreutz in the arm.

Of course, the riots in Kenosha were anything but a “peaceful protest.” Instead, business owners and citizens sustained millions of dollars in property damage as large sections of the city became consumed by flames and rampant looting.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 24: A police officer stands guard in front of a department of corrections building after it was set ablaze during a second night of rioting on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rioting as well as clashes between police and protesters began Sunday night after a police officer shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back in front of his three children. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The jury also clearly agreed with Rittenhouse’s attorneys that the 17-year-old acted in self-defense when he shot at his assailants. However, it could also be argued – persuasively – that it was those who were rioting and attacking Rittenhouse because they were upset that Jacob Blake got shot while resisting arrest, who were the real vigilantes.

Nonetheless, in addition to the NBA’s apparent commitment to getting the facts wrong and slandering an innocent teenager, those who cover the league appear committed to getting it wrong as well.

During Friday night’s broadcast of the Lakers-Celtics game, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose claimed that Jacob Blake – who is alive – was shot and killed by police officers.

Hey @JalenRose Jacob Blake is still alive, not dead. And he was shot by police because he had a knife, refused to drop it, and a woman he’d sexually assaulted called police asking for protection. This is embarrassing @espn. pic.twitter.com/9ykTEq88tn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

Folks on Twitter had fun mocking the NBA’s announcement:

The NBA hates you and would prefer it if your community was burned to the ground… and those defending the community were the ones killed. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 20, 2021

We all support the right of peaceful protest. What happened in Kenosha was not a peaceful protest. It was a riot. It was anarchy. Many business owners lost everything. Insurance did not cover their losses. Self-defense is not vigilantism. You are on the wrong side of history. — StreetCitizen (@StreetCitizen) November 20, 2021

Do you have any thoughts to share with the families whose children suffered from the sociopathy of the pedophile you’re supporting? Asking for decent Americans who believe that child safety is a bedrock of America.https://t.co/GOHftOnLEK — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) November 20, 2021

It’s almost as if the jocks at the NBA and ESPN should stick to sports or something.