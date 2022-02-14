‘What Did You Win?’: LeBron Mocked for Proposing Joint Lakers-Dodgers-Rams Championship Parade

LeBron James
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

If there’s anyone in sports who can take someone else’s shining moment and make it about themselves, it’s Lebron James.

The Lakers star forward, who appeared maskless at the Super Bowl and remains silent about China’s use of slave labor to preserve his business deals with the oppressive communist country, took to Twitter after the game to suggest that the Dodgers, Lakers, and Rams hold a joint victory parade.

The Rams won the Super Bowl, so their need for a victory parade is obvious. However, with the Lakers five games under .500 and the Dodger’s failure to even make it to the World Series last year, much less win it, it’s unclear why they would be involved.

Nonetheless, LeBron invited himself to the Rams party.

It didn’t take Twitter users long to blast James for this absurdity.

Since winning a championship in “the Bubble” in 2020, things have gone downhill for LeBron and the Lakers. It must be hard to handle the emotional fall from grace. But still, man, have some dignity.

