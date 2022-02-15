Former Angels Pitcher Matt Harvey Admits to Cocaine Use During Tyler Skaggs Trial

Former Angels hurler Matt Harvey revealed personal details about his own drug use during the trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay, who stands accused of providing former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that may have led to his death.

Harvey also offered details about Skaggs’ drug use.

Kay faces two felony charges and is accused of providing Skaggs with oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl during a team road trip to Dallas in the Summer of 2019. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room during that road trip.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 26: Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after striking out Ryan O’Hearn #66 of the Kansas City Royals for the third out with the bases loaded during the 4th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on April 26, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Harvey, a teammate of Skaggs at the time of the road trip, was subpoenaed to speak at the trial and agreed to do so after being granted immunity.

According to ESPN Kay’s attorneys claim that Skaggs had referred to the drugs that killed him as, “Percocets I got from Harvey.”

While Harvey testified to providing Skaggs with several Percocets during the season, he insisted that Kay was his regular provider. Harvey said that Skaggs asked him to provide pills while Kay was in rehab in April and May of 2019.

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 12: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim players lay their jerseys on the pitchers mound after they won a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Harvey also admitted to using cocaine while playing in New York, but when pressed about whether he lied about his drug abuse while with the Mets, he said that no one had asked him about it.

ESPN’s TJ Quinn reported how Harvey described the way Skaggs would use drugs.

Harvey says he used in clubhouse and dugout. Skaggs told him he crushed and snorted oxy on the toilet paper dispenser in the clubhouse bathroom. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Prior to the team’s departure for Dallas on June 30, 2019, Harvey was told he would not be needed on the trip. Harvey claims he asked Kay to provide him a blue oxycodone. The pill was placed in his locker. The next day, upon hearing of Skaggs’ death, Harvey says he threw out the pill.

Defense Attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he wished he had told Skaggs to be careful.

“Obviously looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said. “… Guys are constantly doing what they can to stay on the field. At the time I thought I was being a good teammate.”