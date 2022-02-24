WATCH: Kings, Nuggets Link Arms in Solidarity with Ukrainian Player

Players from the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets joined arms in a show of support for Ukrainian-born Kings forward Alex Len before their game Thursday night.

The teams’ message was one of unity against war:

Before tonight's game tipped-off with the Kings and Nuggets in Sacramento, both teams joined arm-in-arm in support of Kings C Alex Len, whose home country of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Their message: "NO WAR." pic.twitter.com/qog1bx3Syl — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 25, 2022

In addition to linking arms in solidarity, Kings coach Alvin Gentry made a point to honor Len and bring attention to his war-torn homeland during his pre-game press conference.

“Before we get started, I just wanted to say that we had a little meeting in the locker room, and obviously, Alex Len being from Ukraine and has family over there and relatives over there,” Gentry told the media. “And so I would just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. So I think that’s very important. And he’s very important to us, not just as a player, but as a person. He’s a tremendous human being and we just want him to know we’re praying for his family.”

Alvin Gentry asked for prayers for Kings center Alex Len and his family members in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VzDzWnMWrq — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 25, 2022

Len, along with fellow Ukrainian NBA player Svi Mykhailiuk, posted a joint statement to Twitter before the game calling for people to #StandWithUkraine:

Alvin Gentry told reporters that Len’s family in Ukraine was safe as far as he knew.