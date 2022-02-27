‘I am a Racist’: Red Sox Release Minor Leaguer Brett Netzer for Hate Tweets

Brett Netzer
Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox released minor-leaguer Brett Netzer after being alerted to reports of racist, homophobic, and antisemitic social media posts.

Netzer reportedly went on a Twitter tirade aimed at several minority groups, including transgender people and blacks, and called Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is a “hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following Jew,” according to The Athletic.

The player admitted to being a racist and tweeted, “i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons (sic) race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way.”

The now-former player also seemed determined to be released by posting a message on Instagram reading “release me” over his screenshots of tweets about Bloom.

In another post, Netzer disputed being antisemitic:

Netzer was a third-round draft pick in 2017 and played 302 minor league games, eventually reaching Class AA.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.