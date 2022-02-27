‘I am a Racist’: Red Sox Release Minor Leaguer Brett Netzer for Hate Tweets

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox released minor-leaguer Brett Netzer after being alerted to reports of racist, homophobic, and antisemitic social media posts.

Netzer reportedly went on a Twitter tirade aimed at several minority groups, including transgender people and blacks, and called Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is a “hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following Jew,” according to The Athletic.

I’m told the Red Sox have officially released former third-round pick Brett Netzer following a series of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic posts on Twitter. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) February 26, 2022

The player admitted to being a racist and tweeted, “i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons (sic) race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way.”

i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way https://t.co/lbJUoLzQsE — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

The now-former player also seemed determined to be released by posting a message on Instagram reading “release me” over his screenshots of tweets about Bloom.

In another post, Netzer disputed being antisemitic:

ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew. https://t.co/qCTdlxhBO4 — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

Netzer was a third-round draft pick in 2017 and played 302 minor league games, eventually reaching Class AA.

