Nancy Pelosi Mocked After Bragging She Told Ukraine President Zelensky that Billie Jean King Sends Her Regards

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been getting trolled across social media for bragging about telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that women’s tennis icon and feminist activist Billie Jean King sends her regards.

“When I spoke to President Zelensky, I said, Billie Jean King sends you her regards,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.

The tennis star had visited the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal civil rights law passed in 1972 that “prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government.”

Given that Ukraine has been invaded by a nuclear world power and stands on the precipice of being conquered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pelosi allegedly comforting Zelensky with the words of an aging 1970s woke social justice warrior did not exactly earn rave reviews on social media.

In November of last year, USTA reported that Team USA would be hosting Ukraine with a spot in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

“The U.S. has played Ukraine just once in the history of the competition since Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union,” it noted. “In the competition’s old format, the U.S. won a 5-0 World Group Play-off tie on the road, on clay in Kharkiv back in 2012.”

Billie Jean King has been an outspoken supporter of far-left causes and has denounced states for passing laws protecting women’s sports from transgender activism. In 2020, she joined several LGBT athletes demanding that the state of Idaho be punished for passing a law requiring transgender athletes to compete in sports corresponding to their biological sex. Alongside 176 women, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, King signed a legal brief that called on judges to overturn the law.

“There is no place in any sport for discrimination of any kind,” King said at the time. “I’m proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love. The global athletic community grows stronger when we welcome and champion all athletes – including LGBTQI+ athletes.”

