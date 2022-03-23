Warren Moon on Kaepernick: ‘I Don’t Think the NFL Wants That Subject Back in the League’

There are those who believe Colin Kaepernick will play in the NFL again, but it doesn’t sound like Oilers and Seahawks legend Warren Moon.

Kaepernick is 34 and last took an NFL snap when Barack Obama was president, but that doesn’t seem to be Moon’s primary reason for believing the league’s original anthem protester won’t step on an NFL field again.

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity,” Moon told TMZ Sports. “I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league.”

Kaepernick’s anthem protest touched off a political firestorm and a copycat protest movement that only waned in the last year or two. The on-field political demonstrations and ensuing controversies significantly contributed to one of the steepest ratings declines in league history.

Kaepernick has been working out recently, most notably with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Kaep is throwing on his IG live pic.twitter.com/60yMeMzc0v — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2022

The league has been relatively protest-free over the last two years, and, according to Moon, he believes NFL owners would like to keep it that way.

“Just thinking off the top of my head, those owners, they have a very close-knit unit and once they make their minds up that they don’t want to do something, it doesn’t happen,” Moon said.

Kaepernick’s final NFL season left much to be desired. In 2016, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, four pics, and a completion percentage of 59.2 over the course of 12 games.