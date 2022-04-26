Gunshots sent coaches, parents, and youth players alike, scrambling for cover on Monday night after a dispute led to an explosion of gunfire near a youth baseball game in South Carolina.

The incident occurred in North Charleston, South Carolina, just before 8:45 PM, according to police. The gunfire resulted from a dispute between two groups near the ballpark at Pepperhill Park.

WATCH:

The video was shot by a parent whose child was pitching at the time of the shooting.

According to WCBD:

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and NCPD Assistant Chief Greg Gomes were reportedly shocked by the video and disturbed by the level of violence that put so many lives in danger. NCPD vowed to investigate ‘this incident to the fullest extent of the law’ and ‘do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act.’

Parents plan to petition to stop games from being played near Pepperhill Park due to the high levels of crime in the area, according to WCBD.