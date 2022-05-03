Ex-Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott said he thinks every NFL team needs “tough” guys with felonies on their records.

Appearing as a commentator for ESPN Radio to discuss the NFL draft, Scott praised the Green Bay Packers for signing Devonte Wyatt even though he has a misdemeanor charge for domestic assault, the New York Post reported.

“They need to get tough up the middle,” Scott said. “I know Wyatt may have some off-the-field issues, but you have to get some tough guys. Everybody can’t be choir boys.”

“When I was with the Ravens, we had to make sure that we had at least two people on the team with a couple felonies, just to make sure our street cred was right, when we had to go into these back alleys and have some of these dog fights,” he added.

Ravens’ Bart Scott tackles Houston’s Ahman Green, 2008. (Getty Images)

“Sometimes, you gotta have some people that aren’t choir boys. That’s why you had a strong locker room — to keep them in check,” he said.

Scott, who played for the Ravens between 2002 and 2008, added that he loved the fact that when he played for Baltimore, the team had several felons or those charged with crimes on the team including, Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis, and Terrell Suggs, the later who was charged with felony assault but was later acquitted.

“Listen,” Scott added, “The funniest sign I’ve ever seen in my life was ’52 + 31 = 10 to 20.’ It was Ray Lewis plus Jamal Lewis equals 10 to 20 in prison. Terrell Suggs beat a dude with a stop sign coming out of Arizona State.”

“Oh boy,” ESPN host Shae Peppler Cornette added after that display.

