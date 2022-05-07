‘Worst Fight Ever’: Social Media Reacts to Unwatchable UFC Title Bout

Rose Namajunas
Dylan Gwinn

Many moons from now, when MMA fans tell their loved ones tales about their favorite clashes in UFC history, they will absolutely not tell them about the Fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

On Saturday night, right after the crowd roared in response to Michael Chandler ending Tony Ferguson’s night due to a brutal front kick, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza danced around for 25 minutes and basically did nothing.

We’d show highlights, but there basically weren’t any.

Instead, people tried and, in many cases, failed to stay awake and watch the “fight”:

Those who actually stayed awake were displeased with their choice:

Some were ready to end the whole sport:

Without looking at the time stamp, it’s impossible to tell when this tweet was sent because it literally applied to all five rounds:

Keith Peterson was the referee, and you do have to wonder if he might be getting an email from Dana White:

Sadly, some people were driven to extremes:

The good news is the fight finally ended. In a satisfying twist, the judges awarded the victory to Carla Esparza. Hopefully, future champions will take note and realize that you can’t expect to retain your title if you don’t fight.

