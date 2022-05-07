‘Worst Fight Ever’: Social Media Reacts to Unwatchable UFC Title Bout

Many moons from now, when MMA fans tell their loved ones tales about their favorite clashes in UFC history, they will absolutely not tell them about the Fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

On Saturday night, right after the crowd roared in response to Michael Chandler ending Tony Ferguson’s night due to a brutal front kick, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza danced around for 25 minutes and basically did nothing.

We’d show highlights, but there basically weren’t any.

Instead, people tried and, in many cases, failed to stay awake and watch the “fight”:

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza got my boy like this: #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/wqjSNwMAHm — MoonBreak (@MoonBreakProd) May 8, 2022

Those who actually stayed awake were displeased with their choice:

This fight is truly embarrassing ‍♀️ #UFC274 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 8, 2022

Some were ready to end the whole sport:

Never make any fights again.

Let’s wrap up mma.

It hadn’t worked lads.

We gave it a good go. — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) May 8, 2022

I feel like im watching a capoeira match. Jesus this is the worst fight ever! #UFC274 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2022

Without looking at the time stamp, it’s impossible to tell when this tweet was sent because it literally applied to all five rounds:

Wow that was a really really bad round! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

Keith Peterson was the referee, and you do have to wonder if he might be getting an email from Dana White:

Ref should be warning for action here. #UFC274 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 8, 2022

Rose landed a jab to the body so that should secure her this round! #UFC274 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 8, 2022

Sadly, some people were driven to extremes:

Crowd in Phoenix is doing the wave. They hate this fight. #UFC274 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

The good news is the fight finally ended. In a satisfying twist, the judges awarded the victory to Carla Esparza. Hopefully, future champions will take note and realize that you can’t expect to retain your title if you don’t fight.