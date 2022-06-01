‘Extremely Disappointed’: Sponsor Backlash Grows After Dustin Johnson Joins Saudi-Backed Golf Tourney

One of the biggest sponsors in the world of golf is airing its grievances after Dustin Johnson announced his intentions to join the Saidi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series later this month.

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada), one of Johnson’s biggest sponsors, released a statement expressing how “extremely disappointed” they were with Johnson’s decision and suggested they could soon cut ties with him.

RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is anchored with two world-class golf tournaments—the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions in accordance with its tournament regulations should a golfer choose to play in a tournament outside the tour, including the LIV Golf Invitational Series. We were recently made aware that Dustin Johnson made the decision to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener. DJ has been a valued RBC team member since 2018. While we are extremely disappointed in his decision, we wish him well.

Johnson headlines a growing field of current and former PGA golfers who have elected to participate in the Saudi-backed tournament.

Golfer Dustin Johnson (The Associated Press)

“Other than Johnson, a Masters and U.S. Open champion, the players in the 48-person field are not considered a surprise,” noted the New York Post. “Among them are Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch.”

As a former Masters champion and the current #13 golfer in the world, Johnson’s stature in the sport will test the PGA’s commitment to suspend or expel members who join the Saudi-backed tournament, as they have promised to do.

However, despite the threats from the PGA, Johnson feels the opportunity provided by the rival league is “too compelling to pass up.”

“Dustin’s been contemplating this for the past two years & decided it was in his & his family’s best interest to pursue it,” said Johnson’s agent, David Winkle. “He’s never had any issue w/ PGA TOUR & is grateful for all it’s given him but in the end felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to take place in London at the Centurion Golf Club from June 9-11.