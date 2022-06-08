Boston Celtic’s Jaylen Brown suggested on Tuesday that players could boycott the NBA Finals over gun violence around the country.

NBC Sports Boston tweeted an interview with Brown in which he was asked, “Whether it’s the gun violence we see recently in the country or some of the other things that are going on in the country…do you think it would ever rise to a moment where players or coaches or maybe both would say, ‘We know it’s the finals, but I can’t play tonight'”?

Brown responded, “It could.”

"Sometimes people argue 'stopping a basketball game, what affect is that going to have?' I would say it raises awareness and that's important." Jaylen Brown says rising gun violence in the country 'could' lead to players deciding to sit out an #NBAFinals game in protest. pic.twitter.com/WrypQgTaQc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2022

He elaborated, “Definitely things need to be addressed. Sometimes people argue and say that stopping a basketball game or something, what effect is that actually going to have on society? And I would say, in response, that it raises awareness, and that’s important. It gets people’s attention.”

Brown said, “It’s a topic that’s being talked about now, and certain people have pressure on them and changes need to start to get made.”

He revisited the idea of players boycotting games and said, “It’s an effective strategy that could work.”

On May 26, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Kerr is partnered with the Brady Campaign, a group that advocates for gun control, using the Uvalde shooting to raise political funds.

The Brady Campaign website features a video of Kerr pushing gun control with the following text below the video:

Our nation is reeling from the massacre at a Texas elementary school. But this much we know: We cannot let the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, happen again. Brady set an ambitious emergency-response goal of $50,000 so we can get to work immediately and demand life-saving legislation like an assault weapons [a term which Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF, David Chipman, admitted to the Senate he could not define] ban and expanded background checks.

On June 4, 2022, Breitbart News noted that former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski used an ESPNU Sirius XM interview to praise Kerr for taking a stand on the gun control issue.

Krzyzewski also indicated his personal belief that the desire to own an “automatic weapon” is “disgusting.”

