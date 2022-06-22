Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

Jaylon Ferguson
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, 26, has died. The Ravens announced the passing of their veteran defender on Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s teammates took to Twitter to extend their condolences.

Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019. He appeared in 38 regular-season games. At Louisiana Tech, he had 45.0 sacks. 17.5 of those sacks came in his senior season which is still a record at the school.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.