Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, 26, has died. The Ravens announced the passing of their veteran defender on Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Ferguson’s teammates took to Twitter to extend their condolences.

Hug your loved ones every chance you get. Rest easy, brother https://t.co/1FNAqTPb4E — Big Country (@BenCleveland74) June 22, 2022

Always had REAL convo's!! Joked together, laughed together, prayed together, fought on the field together!! Just a genuine spirit. Love this man! Will miss you bro 💜 https://t.co/yVKZRRNwXa — Josh Bynes (@bynestime56) June 22, 2022

💔 my young life . Love you bro https://t.co/OIe33wj94v — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) June 22, 2022

Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019. He appeared in 38 regular-season games. At Louisiana Tech, he had 45.0 sacks. 17.5 of those sacks came in his senior season which is still a record at the school.